BJP got nearly 1300 cr through electoral bonds in 2022-23, over 7 times what Cong received

The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(File)

The BJP's total contributions stood at ₹2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 per cent came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

In FY 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of ₹1775 crore.

The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned ₹171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from ₹236 crore in FY 2021-22.

The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned ₹3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

Another state-recognised party, the TDP, earned ₹34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned ₹237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from ₹135 crore in 2021-22.

Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the BJP paid ₹78.2 crore for use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from ₹117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The party also paid ₹76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from ₹146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.