'BJP lost even its national president's seat': Arvind Kejriwal on Prashant Kishor's Bankipur bypoll result

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on his projected victory in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll. The former Delhi chief minister called it another major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed the electorate now showed their desire for change. Track the Bankipur bypoll results here
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On X, Kejriwal said the BJP lost even the seat represented by its national president, Nitin Nabin, and congratulated Kishor on his projected win.
"The BJP has lost even the seat of its national president. Prashant Kishor ji has won from Bankipur with a huge margin. Heartiest congratulations to him," Kejriwal wrote.
Election Commission data show Kishor leading with 63,946 votes, 19,246 ahead of BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.
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"The BJP's ground has completely slipped away. Fund theft, paper leaks, E20... There is deep discontent among the people towards the Modi government. The arrogance is breaking down. The people of the country have given a signal of change," he said.
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"The BJP's ground has completely slipped away. Fund theft, paper leaks, E20... There is deep discontent among the people towards the Modi government. The arrogance is breaking down. The people of the country have given a signal of change," he said.
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.