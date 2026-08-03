'BJP lost even its national president's seat': Arvind Kejriwal on Prashant Kishor's Bankipur bypoll result

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on his projected victory in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll. The former Delhi chief minister called it another major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed the electorate now showed their desire for change. Track the Bankipur bypoll results here

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the 'National Town Hall Against E20', at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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On X, Kejriwal said the BJP lost even the seat represented by its national president, Nitin Nabin, and congratulated Kishor on his projected win.

"The BJP has lost even the seat of its national president. Prashant Kishor ji has won from Bankipur with a huge margin. Heartiest congratulations to him," Kejriwal wrote.

Election Commission data show Kishor leading with 63,946 votes, 19,246 ahead of BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

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{{^usCountry}} "The BJP's ground has completely slipped away. Fund theft, paper leaks, E20... There is deep discontent among the people towards the Modi government. The arrogance is breaking down. The people of the country have given a signal of change," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The BJP's ground has completely slipped away. Fund theft, paper leaks, E20... There is deep discontent among the people towards the Modi government. The arrogance is breaking down. The people of the country have given a signal of change," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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