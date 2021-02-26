BJP has stopped entry of illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah in Assam

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress, its ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and newly formed regional parties and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) can ensure peace and development in an Assam that’s free of illegal migrants.

“There was a time when Assam was known for agitations and violence. The biggest contribution of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is to establish peace in Assam, ensure development, give corruption-free administration, rid the state of agitations and put the brakes on the entry of illegal immigrants,” Shah said at a rally in Batadrava Than, the birthplace of 15th-16th century Vaishnavite saint-scholar and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev.

Launching an ₹188 crore project for the development of Batadrava Than, Shah slammed the Congress for not doing anything for Sankardev’s birthplace.

Without naming them, Shah also targeted the new regional parties in the state. “Congress is seen only when election comes. At other times they indulge in merriment in Delhi. They are doing the same thing this time.”

“Congress was responsible for firing at those who took part in the Assam Agitation (to oust illegal immigrants). Now in order to bring Congress to power and cut BJP’s vote share, organizations that were part of that agitation have now come out with different names,” he added.

Shah’s remarks were aimed at the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), formed last year by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), two prominent student bodies at the forefront of the Assam Agitation of 1979-85 that ended with signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

He also indicated Raijor Dal, a new party formed by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights body. The three organizations — AASU, AJYCP and KMSS — had spearheaded the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December 2019. AJP and Raijor Dal are contesting the state polls together.

“Everyone knows they (those parties) won’t win... The people of the state know that only a BJP and Asom Gana Parishad government can ensure a developed, peaceful and illegal immigrant-free Assam,” said Shah.