Monday, Apr 22, 2024
BJP has won Chhindwara seat, only result awaited: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Chhindwara is the stronghold of Congress veteran and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath, whose son Nakul is the sitting party MP from the seat.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “already won” the Congress bastion of Chhindwara in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, adding that “only the result is awaited.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

“Chhindwara which was our minus seat in the previous two Lok Sabha elections…now I can say that we have won the Chhindwara seat, only the result is awaited now,” Yadav said.

Chhindwara is the stronghold of Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit president and former chief minister, Kamal Nath, who won the seat as many as nine times. Alka Nath, his wife, won from here in 1996, and the couple's son, Nakul, is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the constituency.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP bagged 27 of the state's 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the Congress was victorious on two, including Chhindwara, from where Kamal Nath was the winning candidate. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 28 seats, with Nakul Nath victorious on his father's turf; he contested this year as well.

In the current polls, six Madhya Pradesh constituencies voted in last Friday's first phase: Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, and Shahdol.

Chief Minister Yadav, meanwhile, further stressed how the saffron party would not rest “till the last vote is cast.”

“We are nearing the second phase of elections (April 26) and nominations for the third (May 7) and fourth (May 13) phases have started. We will not let rest until the last vote is cast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase our enthusiasm especially when we have resolved 29 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

