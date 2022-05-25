BJP hits Rahul Gandhi over meeting Jeremy Corbyn. Congress responds with throwback pic

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in London triggered a row here with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking him whether he endorsed the UK opposition leader’s “anti-India” views. The meeting took place in the UK where Gandhi is on a tour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress justified Rahul Gandhi’s meeting and shared pictures of Jeremy Corbyn with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask whether he too endorsed the “anti-India” views of the UK Labour leader and MP.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Labour party under Corbyn passed an emergency motion on Kashmir, seeking the entry of international observers into the region and the right to self-determination after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

Bhatia said the photograph proves that Rahul Gandhi acts as a fuel to flame anti-India sentiments. “Jahan Jahan desh ke khilaf chingari hai, Rahul Gandhi mitti ka tel leke khade hote hai… (Rahul Gandhi stands by with kerosene near anti-India embers),” he said.

Bhatia said Gandhi was an invisible force that helps those who conspire against India. Even in the past when the Narendra Modi government took the historic step of reading down Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the dossier that Pakistan submitted to the United Nations against the move included a statement by Rahul Gandhi, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This question must be asked why does Rahul Gandhi give energy to those who conspire against India,” Bhatia said.

In response, the Congress pulled out a video and photographs of Prime Minister Modi meeting Corbyn during his 2015 visit. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said, “Hope Media Friends will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views?’’