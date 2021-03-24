BJP is killing democracy: Kharge on Bihar assembly ruckus

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP while condemning the incident that took place on Tuesday evening in the Bihar assembly. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is killing democracy and questioned that if this is happening with elected leaders, then the law and order situation in the state beggars description

On Tuesday evening, the Bihar assembly witnessed unprecedented ruckus over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021, where police personnel reached the assembly premises and evicted the MLAs from the assembly. Women MLAs of the opposition parties were also carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel. This happened after a few of the opposition leaders restricted Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber.

Also Read | RJD walks out from Rajya Sabha as members not allowed to raise state issue

"Incident in Bihar Assembly is condemnable. I have never seen police beating women MLAs. BJP is killing democracy. If this is happening with elected leaders, then what about the law & order situation in the state. If Bihar Police law passed, it'll give leeway to them,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, reported news agency ANI.

The opposition is opposing the bill as its provision allows special armed police to conduct searches and make arrests without the requirement of a warrant.

Earlier in the day, opposition party the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to boycott the assembly session if the state government of Nitish Kumar does not apologise.

Attacking the BJP and the Janata Dal (United)-led government that passed the bill, Kharge said they talk about democracy but passed the bill. Citing the misuse of central agencies like the ED, CBI, I-T by the Centre, he said the same misuse will happen in Bihar and create problems in the future.

“They (BJP & JDU) talk about democracy but passed the bill. We know they will misuse it. Today ED, CBI, I-T are being misused at the Centre, the same misuse will happen in Bihar & create problems in future,” ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

In protest of Tuesday’s ruckus over the bill, opposition MLAs held their parallel assembly session chaired by RJD leader Bhudev Choudhary in the lawns of the assembly while the state legislative assembly proceedings were carried out on Wednesday.