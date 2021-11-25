Parliament winter session: BJP issues three-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

A three-line whip issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to its members in the Rajya Sabha instructing them to be present in the House when the winter session of Parliament begins on November 29 is being seen as a signal that the government could introduce a bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day of the session.

The whip said that the BJP members have to remain present to support the government while an “important” business was being taken up for discussion and passage in the House on Monday,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were being opposed by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the union Cabinet approved the repeal of the laws that triggered protracted farmer protests along the borders of the national capital.