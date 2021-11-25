BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, tells them to attend day 1 of Winter Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, directing them to be present in the House on November 29, in a signal that the government could possibly introduce the bill to repeal the contentious farms law on the first day of the Winter Session.

As per the whip issued by Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief whip-BJP of Rajya Sabha, the legislators have been asked to attend the session for “some very important business”.

“All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the 29 November 2021. All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, the 29 November 2021 and support the Government’s stand,” the notice issued on Thursday.

A party functionary, on condition of anonymity, said the presence of the MPs is also required to prevent the opposition from disrupting the House on the first day of the meet.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting for more than a year. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to be taken up in the upcoming Parliament session to roll back the laws.

The passage of the bills during the Monsoon Session of Parliament last year witnessed strong protests in both Houses and suspension of several opposition leaders for creating ruckus, tearing documents, breaking microphones and jostling with the ward staff.

In the last session, at least two security staff complained about getting injured when they tried to restrain the opposition MPs.