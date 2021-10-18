Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP lawmaker draws flak for ‘Father and chader’ comments
india news

BJP lawmaker draws flak for ‘Father and chader’ comments

The Congress has asked the BJP to clarify if it agrees with party MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s opinions that threaten to create divisions within people on the basis of their religious beliefs
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s comments were played down by a party leader, who called it Sharma’s personal views. (Photo Courtesy- Twitter)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:38 AM IST
By Shruti Tomar

Rameshwar Sharma, a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh, has drawn flak for his alleged comments against Muslims and Christians. In his address at a Dusshera function in Bhopal, he referred to a title of a Christian priest and ceremonial cloth offered at Muslim shrines and urged Hindus to stay away from “Father and chader”.

“Hindus should stay away from Father and chader. Otherwise, it will spoil you. Keep away from peer baba (Muslim holy man). The peer baba is an obstacle in your visiting lord Hanuman temple. Tell the followers of peer baba that they believe in those who are buried in the ground, but we worship who runs the universe-- Bajrangbali.” Sharma asked Hindus to take care of culture, stop saying good morning, and chant shlokas to thank dharti mata (motherland) daily instead.

Also Read | Mob forces MP girl to take off burkha: Police

Opposition Congress leader Ajay Yadav said Sharma insulted the minority communities. “BJP senior leaders should clarify. Do they believe the same? If they do not, they should take action against Sharma because he is trying to create a rift among people of different communities.”

RELATED STORIES

Sharma was unavailable for comments.

BJP leader Rajneesh Agrawal called Sharma comments a personal opinion. “...he was just warning people against conversion. He did not insult any community.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alert in Assam over threats of attacks by Pakistan’s ISI, al Qaeda

Heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh on Monday

News updates from HT: Death toll in Kerala rain rises to 24 

Maharashtra may lift more restrictions if Covid-19 stays contained after Diwali
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP