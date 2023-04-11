Home / India News / 68 held in Jamshedpur for clashes over ‘religious flag desecrated’ rumour

68 held in Jamshedpur for clashes over ‘religious flag desecrated’ rumour

ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Apr 11, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The violence in Shastri Nagar area erupted late on Sunday after two groups clashed with one another over alleged desecration of the religious flag.

Nearly 70 people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhay Singh, were arrested in Jamshedpur on Monday in connection with the violence that erupted over rumours about desecration of a religious flag on Sunday, police said.

Shops were set ablaze in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI)
Shops were set ablaze in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI)

The violence in Shastri Nagar area erupted late on Sunday after two groups clashed with one another over alleged desecration of the religious flag on Saturday evening. They pelted stones at one another, damaged vehicles and also set a dozen makeshift shops ablaze, police said.

Also read: Owaisi's ‘khajur’ swipe at Nitish after police says Bihar violence well-planned

While prohibitory orders were imposed in the affected area and remained in place till the time of filing this report, internet services, which were suspended around Sunday midnight, were restored at 6.30pm on Monday.

“We have arrested 68 people so far in connection with the violence, including BJP leader Abhay Singh. He is a named accused in the case and has been sent to judicial custody,” East Singhbhum senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said.

The SSP also ruled out any desecration of a religious flag. “During the course of investigation, it was established that nothing objectionable was tied to the pole carrying the flag as alleged by some people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders protested against Singh’s arrest outside Bistupur police station.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party east singhbhum investigation jamshedpur pole police shastri nagar sunday violence + 7 more
bharatiya janata party east singhbhum investigation jamshedpur pole police shastri nagar sunday violence + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out