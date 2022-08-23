Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa; family suspects foul play

The autopsy of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who died due to a heart attack on Tuesday, will be conducted by a medical board at Goa Medical College, Bambolim, Panjim. Phogat was brought dead to the hospital from Anjana beach where she was staying.

Phogat, who had also contested in the last assembly election in Haryana on a BJP ticket from the Adampur assembly constituency, had told her family that she was going for a shoot to Goa and would return by August 27-28.

Deputy SP of Bambolim Jivba Dalvi told news agency ANI that the enquiry is in progress and a panel of doctors will be formed for the autopsy. Phogat’s family alleged that she had claimed "something was off" a day before her death.

Speaking to the media, her sister said Phogat had complained to her mother about not feeling well. The sister added that the actress had alleged some sort of conspiracy against her.

The actress featured on TV shows and films and was seen as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss season 14 where she garnered massive popularity. The actress regularly posted on social media and her last post was an Instagram reel, posted on Monday late night, where she seemed cheerful and in fine health.

The news of her death has shocked her friends and fans and emotional tributes have been pouring in on her social media post comments. Actor Aly Goni who featured with Phogat in Bigg Boss 14 tweeted a broken heart to express his grief while actress and singer Himanshi Khurana expressed shock and prayed for the departed soul by tweeting a still of the actress.

Phogat, whose husband died in 2016, is survived by her parents, a brother, and daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

