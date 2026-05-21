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BJP leader apologises for 1 crore bounty remark against TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh

UP official expresses regret for announcing ₹1 crore offer to behead TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh

Updated on: May 21, 2026 03:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman Dr Pradeep Dixit has expressed regret over his controversial remarks, announcing 1 crore reward to behead Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (PTI)

Dixit on Wednesday said he does not believe in violence and that his remarks were made in anguish after seeing a social media post that he believed insulted Lord Shiva.

"I do not believe in violence, nor is violence part of my nature," he said in a statement.

He said he later came to know that the social media post involving Ghosh was from 2015 and that the MP had already expressed regret over it.

"In that context, I also express regret," Dixit said, adding that he comes from a tradition that teaches compassion and respect for all living beings.

"We belong to a tradition that waters trees, feeds birds and even offers sugar to ants. I appeal to people that no one should insult gods, saints or prophets," he said.

"While the BJP leadership, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, made women's security and representation a central election issue, an elected woman representative is now facing an open death threat from a member of his (CM's) own party. Will (West Bengal Police and Kolkata Commissioner of Police) swiftly act on it and ensure safety?" the post further read.

It also asked the state police to initiate immediate legal action and the BJP to take political action against its member who was inciting her murder.

 
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