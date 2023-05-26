BJP leader in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district promised jobs for money, arrested

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Assam has been arrested on charges of cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in various state government departments, police said on Friday.

Moon Ingtipi was the secretary of the BJP’s kisan morcha in Karbi Anglong district. She was sacked following her arrest, party leaders said.

“We found adequate evidence to arrest her. Our team is investigating the matter further. The arrested person will be produced before the court and we are going to record her statement as well,” additional superintendent of police (crime) of Karbi Anglong district Nayan Barman said.

To her alleged victims, Moon Ingtipi claimed to be close to a range of ruling BJP leaders, right from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A bunch of people who filed police complaints against her said that she did not deliver on her promise to get them appointment letters for the jobs that she promised. One estimate by the victims indicated that she may have cheated people of over ₹9 crore over the past few years.

The state BJP has not commented on the charges levelled against Moon Ingtipi.

