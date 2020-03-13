BJP leader arrested for firing during Aligarh clashes in February

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:59 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Varshney was arrested on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder case for allegedly firing during violent clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Aligarh on February 23, the police said.

“Varshney was booked under Section 307 [attempt to murder] of the Indian Penal Code in connection with an attack on Mohamed Tariq, who was shot at and seriously wounded on February 23, when violence erupted at Upper Kot locality in the city after the police evacuated some women protesting against the citizenship law,” Superintendent of Police (SP) for crime Arvind Kumar said.

Two more persons named in the case are still at large, added Kumar.

The SP said that five more people have been arrested in connection with separate incidents in Aligarh.

“Mustaqeem, Anwaar, Fahimuddin, Sabir and Imran have been nabbed in a separate case in Aligarh,” he added.

Trouble broke out on February 23, when police tried to evacuate women squatting on the Mohammed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station to protest against the new citizenship act.

Some people protested, leading to a scuffle and within minutes, brick-batting started from neighbouring areas.

The CAA was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019, and has since witnessed widespread protests.