e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / BJP leader arrested for firing during Aligarh clashes in February

BJP leader arrested for firing during Aligarh clashes in February

Two more persons named in the case are still at large, added Superintendent of Police (SP) for crime Arvind Kumar.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Aligarh
Trouble broke out on February 23, when police tried to evacuate women squatting on the Mohammed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station to protest against the new citizenship act.
Trouble broke out on February 23, when police tried to evacuate women squatting on the Mohammed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station to protest against the new citizenship act. (PTI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Varshney was arrested on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder case for allegedly firing during violent clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Aligarh on February 23, the police said.

“Varshney was booked under Section 307 [attempt to murder] of the Indian Penal Code in connection with an attack on Mohamed Tariq, who was shot at and seriously wounded on February 23, when violence erupted at Upper Kot locality in the city after the police evacuated some women protesting against the citizenship law,” Superintendent of Police (SP) for crime Arvind Kumar said.

Two more persons named in the case are still at large, added Kumar.

The SP said that five more people have been arrested in connection with separate incidents in Aligarh.

“Mustaqeem, Anwaar, Fahimuddin, Sabir and Imran have been nabbed in a separate case in Aligarh,” he added.

Trouble broke out on February 23, when police tried to evacuate women squatting on the Mohammed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station to protest against the new citizenship act.

Some people protested, leading to a scuffle and within minutes, brick-batting started from neighbouring areas.

The CAA was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019, and has since witnessed widespread protests.

tags
top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news