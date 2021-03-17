Home / India News / BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi, other ministers pay tribute
BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi, other ministers pay tribute

The minister who died at the age of 69 recently tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was under treatment for multiple ailments.
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:23 AM IST
PM Modi remembered the minister's contributions to community service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences on the demise of former Member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister Dilip Gandhi, who died at the hospital in New Delhi earlier in the day.

Remembering the minister's contributions to community service, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of former MP and Minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Gandhi held the portfolio minister of state for shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

The minister who died at the age of 69 recently tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was under treatment for multiple ailments, news agency PTI reported.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to the microblogging site Twitter to pay his condolences. He commended Gandhi's contributions to the welfare of farmers and weaker sections of the society and said the minister was an able administrator and parliamentarian.

"Anguished by the demise of former MP and Minister, Shri Dilip Gandhi ji. He distinguished himself as an able administrator and Parliamentarian. He worked towards the welfare of farmers & other weaker sections of our society. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi, found dead in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP began his career as a corporator in late 80s, emerged victorious in Lok Sabha elections thrice from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra since 1999.

Home minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief on hearing the news of the demise of the former minister.

"The sad news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior party leader Mr. Dilip Gandhi was received. Dilip ji's entire life was devoted to public service and organization. May God give his family the power to bear this unbearable pain. ॐ shanti shanti shanti," Shah's tweet, in Hindi, read.

