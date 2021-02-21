BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy

BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested with cocaine from south Kolkata on Friday, alleged that it was the conspiracy of another BJP leader Rakesh Singh.

“I want a CID probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” said Goswami.

In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to court

Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly ₹10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.

“Today she is taking the name of Kailash ji. Tomorrow she may take the name of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I can face a CBI or CID investigation. I think she has been brain washed by the police and the TMC to say these things so that they can implicate me and the BJP,” said Rakesh Singh, a BJP leader.

A senior BJP leader said that Goswami had joined the BJP in July 2019 along with two others, actor Surojit Choudhury and actor Rimjhim Mitra.

“I didn’t have any contact with the woman over the past one and half years. How did I become a part of the conspiracy then? Am I a ghost that I will go there and place the cocaine?” said Singh.

The police said that Goswami’s father Kaushik Goswami had sent a letter to the police commissioner and joint commissioner of police (crime) alleging that De, who was arrested with Pamela, had introduced her to drugs.

In the letter, Goswami (Pamela’s father), stated that De was married and has a daughter who is 8-9 years old. He also alleged that De had first started a business with Pamela as a partner and then introduced her to drugs.

"We would definitely request you to kindly keep a watch upon this person so that he may not fleece any other girl or woman as he has done with our own daughter. We have further information that he has collected a lot of cash from the market running into a few crores of rupees," Kaushik Goswami wrote in his letter to the police commissioner.

HT has a copy of the letter but repeated calls on Kaushik Goswami's number went unanswered.

“If someone has been arrested with drugs then law will take its own course. Let the police investigate and the truth will come out” said Partha Chatterjee, state minister

“I am not aware of this and hence don't want to comment. But more than 1000 of our workers have been put behind bars in narcotics related cases. We have full faith on the legal system,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya.