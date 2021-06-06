BJP's UP in-charge meets governor amid cabinet reshuffle talk, he describes it as 'courtesy call'

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national vice president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh met governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. Though the meeting came amid speculation around cabinet reshuffle in Yogi Adityanath government, Singh described it as "courtesy call".

"I think the chief minister will take a call on the issue," he added.

Before visiting the Raj Bhavan, Singh met the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh, once again triggering buzz over discussion on strategy ahead of the assembly elections next year. Singh and the BJP's national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh had met state leaders for three days last month after which both the leaders backed Adityanath, describing him as the most hardworking and efficient chief minister.

Speaking about his meeting with the governor, Singh told reporters, "I have known the UP governor since long and had not met her as something or other kept delaying my meeting. Finally, today I was able to meet her as courtesy demanded so especially since she is the governor of the same state of which I am the in-charge."

When asked if discussions were held around cabinet reshuffle, as is being widely speculated, Singh said there are some fertile minds "who keep doing their own farming". He once again backed the chief minister, saying his government is very popular.

Radha Mohan is now scheduled to meet UP assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit.

Meanwhile, Swatantra Dev said that seven vacancies in Yogi Adityanath government will be filled.

This is another round of meetings that Singh is holding with the state leadership in the wake of the assembly elections. In May, he along with Santhosh held feedback sessions with state leaders to review the functioning of the government aming opposition allegations of mishandling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The party has decided to prepare a strategy for the elections based on feedback received from leaders in Uttar Pradesh and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

In the last meeting too, both the leaders had given thumbs up to the chief minister, saying his handling of the Covid-19 situation is "unparalleled".

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.