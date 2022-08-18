Home / India News / BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain moves SC against rape case registration order

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain moves SC against rape case registration order

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Hussain submitted the high court failed to appreciate he is a public figure and is being sought to be falsely implicated with “malicious intent”
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (PTI)
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against a Delhi high court order for immediate registration of a rape case against him.

He sought a stay on the high court’s Wednesday order. Hussain submitted the high court failed to appreciate he is a public figure and is being sought to be falsely implicated with “malicious intent”. He added his “unblemished career and reputation” will be irretrievably damaged if the Delhi Police lodge the case on the basis of the “false accusations”.

Hussain claimed the accusations were a result of a marital dispute the complainant had with the politician’s brother. He added the complainant previously tried to implicate him in a false case of intimidating her but failed.

The high court ordered police to “forthwith” register the case against Hussain. The complaint, a Delhi-based woman, has alleged Hussain drugged and raped her at his Delhi farmhouse in April 2018.

The high court directed the police to complete the investigation within three months and file a report in the trial court. It said the police have a lot to explain for not having registered the case on getting the complaint in June 2018.

In July 2018, police said the allegations were not substantiated before a magistrate directed the registration of the case. Hussain challenged the magistrate’s order before a sessions court. But his plea was dismissed and prompted him to move the high court.

On Thursday, Hussain’s lawyer mentioned the appeal before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, demanding an urgent hearing. But the plea was turned down. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra is likely to argue the appeal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out