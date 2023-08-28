Two BJP leaders among five booked for gang rape in Rajasthan: Police

Two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were booked for allegedly gang-raping a 45-year-old woman and molesting her 11-year-old daughter in Pali district of Rajasthan, said police. Three other women, as named by the survivor in her police complaint, have also been booked for allegedly helping the accused, said police. No arrests or detention have been made so far, said police (Representative photo)

The accused were identified as BJP district general secretary Mohan Jatt and party leader Mahesh Chandak, said police.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on Friday. Providing details, Sojat City circle officer Mrityunjay Mishra said, “The allegation will be ascertained once her and her daughter’s medical examination report comes. A probe is underway into the matter.”Jatt, however, said, “I have never met those women before. It could be a political conspiracy to implicate me in a false case.”

Mishra said the woman had met the accused regarding a deal to purchase a plot.

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376 (D) (gangrape), 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said the officer.

No arrests or detention have been made so far, said police.