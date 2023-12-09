BJP leaders hail ‘Modi magic’ as PM tops list of most popular global leader with 76% rating

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ranked as the most popular leader in the world by a US-based decision intelligence company, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders asserted that “Modi's magic” has been endorsed even by an international survey. According to the survey by ‘Morning Consult’, Modi has a global approval rating of 76 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said after the recently concluded assembly election results in five states, even an international poll has given a thumbs up to Modi's guarantee and magic, which is about his model of governance and delivery. He also noted that Modi scored high ratings even during an international crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic when other world leaders suffered in popular support.

“It is because he had been able to deliver on development and growth while managing inflation and taking more than 13.5 crore people out of poverty. The approval rating will be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” Poonawalla added.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy wrote “Our leader is the world's most popular leader” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “With 76% rating, PM Shri @narendramodi yet again tops the Global Approval Ratings to become the “World’s Most Popular Leader”. PM Modi’s excellent administrative & legislative experience spanning decades coupled with empathetic leadership has found him place in hearts of millions of Indians,” he added.

BJP leader CT Ravi lauded Modi as a “karma yogi” who has been notching up high approval ratings due to his hard work, vision, and dedication to transforming the country. “Today, the entire world looks up to PM Modi for guidance and advice in solving its problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said: “My PM... My Pride ! World's Most Popular Leader !”

Modi has remained the most popular leader among the surveyed government leaders in the past as well. However, the current survey also indicated a minor drip in his approval percentage as he received a 78 percent approval rating till November 20.

The latest approval ratings by the US-based company are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. In India, the sample size ranges from roughly 500 to 5,000. The data has been collected from November 29 to December 5.

According to the survey, after Modi, Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador secured second place in the popularity chart with a 66 per cent approval rating, followed by Swiss leader Alain Berset with a 58 per cent approval rating.