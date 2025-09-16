BJP leaders share PM’s stories before 75th birthday

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, shared anecdotes and experiences of their interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his 75th birthday on Wednesday, with these recollections giving an insight into the PM’s approach at forging ties, lending an ear and encouragement ahead of challenging tasks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the launch of various development projects, in Darrang on Sunday. (ANI)

BJP chief and Union health minister JP Nadda recalled how he got tips from PM Modi on playing an effective role as the Leader of Opposition, noting that a true leader is one who sits among the people and listens to their heartbeats.

“When I was the Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Modi was our state in-charge, and he asked me where I got the issues from for the assembly. I told him that by reading newspapers and making notes, we prepare our questions. He smiled and said the role of the Opposition should not be limited just to the assembly. The public should know that the Leader of the Opposition is available to sit among them, listen to their problems, and find solutions for them,” Nadda said.

The BJP president went on to add that after following Modi’s advice of visiting every district in the state, holding meetings in public places, and listening to people’s complaints, he felt a change in his working style. “My style of debating changed, I gained a direct understanding of the people’s issues, and a confidence came that the opposition too can lead the state. For the first time, I realized how much difference there is between the information from newspapers and the information from the people,” he said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about how she received a phone call from the PM ahead of her first Union Budget speech in 2019. “I will never forget, though not for the reasons most might expect…” she said.

According to Sitharaman, the PM’s first words were that of worry. “‘...Why didn’t you take care of yourself?’ Before I could even gather my thoughts, he had already acted. He sent his personal doctor straight to my home, instructing him to run all the necessary tests and make sure I was absolutely fine. What moved me most was that this concern did not fade with time. Even today, every now and then, he reminds me: ‘Are you looking after yourself? How are you keeping?’” the minister shared.

Sitharaman said that despite his hectic schedule, PM Modi cares to remember and worry about the well-being of his colleagues.

Former Chattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh shared an anecdote about his down-to-earth demeanour. “In 2003, when I first became the CM, Modi ji had come to Chhattisgarh for my oath-taking ceremony. During that event, I had the opportunity to witness the simplicity in Modi ji’s personality and his discipline towards the organisation. He not only helped in managing the crowds near the stage, but went and sat on the floor with them…” Singh said, adding that he had no airs about him even though he was a CM himself.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar praised the PM’s initiatives for empowering persons with disabilities in the last 11 years.

“On the initiative of the Prime Minister, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, was amended to increase the categories of disabilities from seven to 21, and the reservation for persons with disabilities was increased from 3% to 5%. Under the Accessible India Campaign, the reservation in schools has been increased from 3% to 4%,” he said.

Former Assam CM and Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal, meanwhile, recalled an interaction he had with the PM in 2016 during a rally.

“...Pointing towards a tree visible just beyond the sea of people, he asked me softly, ‘Which tree is that?’ I told him it was the Krishna Chura, known for its fiery blossoms. His curiosity continued. He wanted to know where such trees usually grow. I explained that they could be found across Assam.”

The PM then went on to ask Sonowal, who was the Assam CM then, to plan the tree across the state so that it could become a tourist attraction.

“Those words became a turning point. With his encouragement, we launched an ambitious plantation drive setting a target of 100 million trees. During my tenure itself we planted 95 million. Soon, this effort turned into a people’s movement. Birthdays, festivals, and special occasions all became opportunities to plant trees. What began as Modi ji’s suggestion evolved into a cultural habit across Assam,” he said.