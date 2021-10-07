BJP leaders, their sons think this is the way to deal farm stir: Rahul Gandhi

As Haryana farmers on Thursday claimed that protesters have been hit by BJP MP Nayab Saini's convoy in Naraingarh near Ambala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said BJP leaders and their sons think this is the way to deal with the protesting farmers -- crushing them by the car.

The alleged incident in Haryana comes only days after eight were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday after Union minister's car mowed down a few protesters and violence ensued. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders visited Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday and met the families of the deceased. The Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to UP governor demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence led to national outrage as one of the accused in the incident is Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Ajay Mishra, the junior minister of the home department, met Union minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. No action has been taken so far against either the minister or the son.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two in connection with the violence and asked the minister's son to appear at the crime branch office on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court termed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as 'unfortunate and asked the UP government to submit a report on Friday informing how many arrests have been made in the case.

Union minister Ajay Mishra has maintained his claim that his son was not there in the car. The minister claimed that the driver of the car lost balance after being attacked by protesters who were pelting stones. He admitted that some protesters came under the car as the car lost balance. However, a recent video that has now come to thesurface claims that there was no attack on any car. The video shows a car ramming a group of peaceful protesters at a very high speed.

The Haryana incident, which Rahul Gandhi referred to in his tweet, is under investigation, the police said.