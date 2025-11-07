BJP leaders, who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi's big claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed multiple poll rallies in Bihar, including in Banka and Bhagalpur, ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed election rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur.(AICC/ ANI)

Launching criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul claimed that BJP leaders who had voted in Delhi, had also cast their votes during the first phase of the Assembly polls in Bihar.

“I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in the first phase of Bihar polls,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Rahul, during the rally in Bhagalpur, said there were some BJP leaders “who stay in Uttar Pradesh, vote in UP, and during polls, the same people vote in Haryana.”

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha and Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, who had voted in Delhi in February, had also cast their votes in Bihar on November 6. Both Sinha and Ojha denied the claims.

Addressing an election rally in Banka, Rahul also said that the Congress had, during a press conference on November 5, produced “proofs” regarding “vote chori” in Haryana. He added that the Election Commission cannot deny the charges.

During the poll rallies in Bihar, Rahul also reiterated the “vote theft” allegations made earlier, claiming that out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana “29 lakh electors are fake.”

“The BJP indulged in ‘vote chori’ in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar,” Rahul alleged, adding that the people of Bihar would not “allow this to happen.”

The Congress leader also alleged that the face of a Brazilian woman figures 22 times in the voter list in Haryana. “In one booth, one woman can vote 200 times. Her photo is repeated 200 times in the voting list,” Rahul claimed.