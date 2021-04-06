BJP looks to corner MVA after Bombay HC order on Deshmukh

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has lost the moral right to govern after state home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh resigned over corruption allegations.

Deshmukh resigned after the Bombay high court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary investigation against him into the allegations made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“I find it interesting that Anil Deshmukh has taken moral responsibility. How about responsibility of the CM? Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral responsibility to govern,” Prasad said addressing a press conference.

In the resignation letter Deshmukh posted on Twitter, he said that he doesn’t find it morally correct to continue as the home minister after the high court order against him.

In March, Singh, in a letter to Thackeray alleged that Deshmukh had asked suspended cop Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore per month from hotels and bars. Singh sent the letter to Thackeray after being transferred to Home Guards, a “low-key” post after mishandling of the case related to explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai in February-end. Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the same case and is also being probed in connection with the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran whose car was found near Ambani’s residence.

Prasad questioned CM’s silence on the entire issue. “When will CM Udhhav Thackeray speak? The consistent, conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is itself raising a lot of questions...,” he said.

State BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis too attacked Thackeray. “Why is the chief minister mum? His silence is unsettling.” After the HC order, Fadnavis said, “Truth will come out in the preliminary inquiry. It is improper for Deshmukh to continue as minister after the HC order...”

After the HC order, Deshmukh met NCP president Sharad Pawar and expressed his desire to step down as he felt it was inappropriate to continue in office, NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik said. “Deshmukh went to hand over the letter to Thackeray after Pawar gave his “green signal” to quit,” said Malik. Singh’s allegations are baseless but the party respects the court and hence the minister has quit, Malik said.

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has been given the charge of the home department.

With PTI inputs