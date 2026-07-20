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BJP mandates use of Bengali language at every level of Bengal govt starting September 1

Amit Shah had, in a letter, urged CM Adhikari to take steps for extensive use of the Bengali language at every level of state administration.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 01:37 PM IST
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The West Bengal government will make all official communications in Bengali from September 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the state Assembly on Monday.

Adhikari said that during Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal, the Union home minister wrote him a letter in Bengali. (@AmitShah)
Adhikari said that during Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal, the Union home minister wrote him a letter in Bengali. (@AmitShah)

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, in a letter, urged him to take steps for extensive use of the Bengali language at every level of state administration.

"From September 1, 2026, use of the Bengali language will be mandatory at every level of the state government," the chief minister said.

Also Read: ₹700 crore Amul project">Amit Shah vows to restore ‘Sonar Bangla’, launches 700 crore Amul project

"We will use Bengali in all communications with the Centre and other states," he said, adding that communications with the Union government will be in Hindi along with Bengali.

Adhikari said that during Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal, the Union home minister wrote him a letter in Bengali.

In it, Shah said that Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee firmly believed that Indian languages should have a proper place in the administration, education and public life.

 
west bengalunion governmentamit shah
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