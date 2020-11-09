BJP member sworn in as MLA in Manipur after HC rejects Cong member’s election

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:02 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mayanglangbam Rameshwar who secured second place in 2017 assembly elections was sworn in as a member of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday after the high court last week declared the election of Congress candidate Y Surchandra null and void.

Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh administered the oath of office in secrecy to the new MLA at his office chamber of Manipur Legislative Assembly premises in Imphal in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his ministers, MLAs besides MPs.

Forty eight year old Rameshwar took oath after he was named as the elected member of Kakching Assembly Constituency. On Thursday (November 5) , a single bench of High Court of Manipur had declared the election of Y Surchandra from the same constituency in 2017 assembly election as null and void over non-disclosure of information in the election affidavit.

Surchandra (65) was declared the MLA from Kakching constituency after winning the seat with 11,133 votes while Rameshwar got 10,503 votes.

Ahead of Rajya Sabha election in June this year, Surchandra was disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the constitution. Since then, the seat for Kakching constituency had been lying vacant in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the oath ceremony, chief minister N Biren Singh welcomed the recent high court ruling saying that legislature, judiciary and executive have separate functions and powers in a democracy.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the bye-election to four assembly seats that were held on November 7.

Rameshwar said his priority is to actualize and implement the very vision of the chief minister. On the recent court verdict, he said, “It is a landmark judgement. My faith in the judicial system has further enhanced (after the decision).”

With election of Rameshwar as a BJP MLA, the total strength of the BJP in the 60 member house has increased to 20.Last month BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed in the bye-election from Singhat constituency.

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur came to power in March 2017 with support of four MLAs each from NPP and NPF besides one MLA each from TMC,Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent MLA in the 60 member assembly.