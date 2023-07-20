Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, Opposition wants to run away: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: As the Congress continued to keep the spotlight on Manipur after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) counter-offensive against the Congress and accused the opposition of trying to evade a discussion.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur cited crimes against women in Rajasthan (ANI)

Thakur said PM Modi has condemned the atrocities faced by the two Manipur women and promised strict action against the perpetrators. “But opposition members are still trying to politicise this issue. We have made our stand very clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur but it seems like the opposition is trying to evade a discussion,” Thakur told reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day over continuing disruptions.

Thakur cited crimes against women in Rajasthan including incidents where videos had emerged. “I want to give an example of Rajasthan where crime against women is at its highest,” he said, pointing to crime statistics that one-fifth of the 30,000 rape cases registered in 2021 were reported from Rajasthan.

“I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi if they know of the wom.an who was gang raped in Alwar in front of her husband and her video was made viral too but the police didn’t bring it out in the open due to elections. Does the Congress only want action against women from one state? Not just this, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur just five minutes away from the CM’ residence, a woman was first assaulted in front of her 10 year old son and then her body was set on fire. Will these incidents never come out in the media? Will Sonia Gandhi and the opposition remain mum over it” Thakur asked.

The BJP leader’s stinging attack came after several Congress leaders continued to criticise PM Modi and the BJP and demanded that the Manipur situation be discussed in parliament before any other agenda item is taken up

