BJP MLA booked for mounting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ poster in Jaipur mosque

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahal Balmukundacharya from Jaipur's Hawa constituency was booked late Friday night for allegedly putting up a poster that read 'Pakistan Murdabad' inside a local mosque premises during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, police said.

Following the incident, members of the Muslim community gathered in the Walled City area to protest against the alleged poster. Police forces from five police stations were deployed in the area, a senior police officer said.

“The MLA put up the poster at around 9 pm inside the mosque along with some other BJP workers right after the protest rally. The action enraged the local Muslim community who gathered in the area at hundred in number and started demanding an immediate arrest of the MLA for hurting their sentiment. A large police force from five police stations were immediately deployed in the area while the senior police officials also reached the spot to pacify the mob,” additional police commissioner (Addl CP) of Manak Chowk Hari Shankar Sharma said.

Balmukundachrya said, “We were protesting against the terrorism and Pakistan. The same posters were also put up on the pavements.”

According to police, the BJP and the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit had organised a protest rally on Friday evening against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured in the Baisaran meadow, 5 km from Pahalgam town in Anantnag district.

During the rally, protesters also gathered in the Badi Chaupar area, burnt posters, and raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorism.

Meanwhile, a video of MLA Balmukundacharya and former MLA Ashok Parnami, along with three to four BJP leaders, allegedly pasting the poster on the wall inside the premises of a local mosque and trampling a similar poster on the floor near a bathroom, was reportedly shared on social media.

Another video of his supporters shouting “Jai Shree Ram” in front of the mosque was also reportedly circulated on social media platforms. However, HT could not verify the authenticity of these videos.

Jaipur commissioner Joseph, additional CP of Manak Chowk Circle Hari Shankar Sharma, and deputy police commissioner of Jaipur (North) Rashi Dogra Dudi reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Police forces from five stations in the Badi Chaupar area were deployed to maintain law and order.

Congress MLAs from Adarsh Nagar, Kishanpole Rafeek Khan and Amin Kagzi, also reached the spot for a dialogue with the mob and help defuse tensions.

“After a three-hour-long effort, the protesters lodged an FIR against the MLA and ended the protest. The crowd cleared the area gradually and peace was restored. However, the police force is still deployed in the area to keep a watch of the situation,” Singh added.

An FIR was lodged at the Manak Chowk police station against Balmukundacharya and other local BJP workers. “Police pickets have been set up throughout the city, in the ramparts and sensitive areas of Jaipur. Three RAC companies, one STF and two regular companies have been deployed. All the officials are in the field and monitoring the situation... Legal action has been initiated in this case,” additional commissioner of police of Jaipur (Law & Order) Rameshwar Singh said.

Jama Masjid cecretary Javed Pathan said, “The incident happened when we have been offering Namaz. He pasted those posters on the mosque stairs hurting our sentiments. However, we have appealed every one to maintain the peace in the area.”