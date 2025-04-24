Rajasthan man’s wedding to Pakistani woman put on hold amid Attari border closure plans

At least 26 people lost their lives and many were left injured in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on civilians in recent time. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on tourists enjoying the beautiful meadows of Pahalgam. Following the attack, the government announced that the "integrated checkpost Attari will be closed immediately". The decision left a few stuck on this side of the border, who wanted to travel to Pakistan for various reasons. Among them is Shaitan Singh. Pahalgam attack: A man from Rajasthan who was set to marry a woman in Pakistan. (X/@ANI)

A resident of Rajasthan, Shaitan Singh, was supposed to visit the neighbouring country to marry. However, the border closure left him with no choice but to wait.

“What the terrorists have done is wrong...We are not being allowed to go (to Pakistan) as the border is closed... Let us see what will happen now,” Singh told ANI.

“The Union Government yesterday announced that the integrated checkpost Attari will be closed immediately. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1 May 2025,” the outlet further added in a caption.

In an interview with ANI, Surinder Singh, a relative of Shaitan Singh, said, “I was going to Pakistan today for my brother's wedding, but it will be postponed now. My grandmother and her four sons stay in Pakistan, and her one son stays in India. The attack on tourists (in Pahalgam) was very wrong."

The security forces have heightened alertness in the area, especially the Jammu-Rajouri-Pooch National Highway-144. “We are checking local cars by checking their licenses. We are not allowing a loaded truck as it may create a jam. The traffic police are present, the District Police are present, and the Army is also supporting us. 24/7 nakas are there,” Ahmed Din, a Rajouri Traffic Police officer, told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)