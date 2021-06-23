BJP MLA files 5 crore defamation suit against singer in Goa

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Clafacio Dias has filed a ₹5 crore defamation suit against singer Alison Gomes, saying the lyrics of a song by the latter deeply demean his reputation.

The song titled “dongui (hypocrite) MLA” does not name Dias but alleges illegalities including illegal land development and amassing of wealth. The song was uploaded on YouTube and quickly became popular. It got over 120,000 views within a few days.

Dias first filed a police complaint accusing the singer of hurting religious sentiments and forced Gomes to apply for anticipatory bail. Gomes was granted bail before the lawmaker filed the civil defamation suit.

Dias said he was forced to file the suit as Gomes accused him of destroying shrines--particularly crosses, prominent symbols of Catholicism in the state-- and then rebuilding them to show himself as the community’s saviour.

“I do not mind singers, or theatre actors accusing me of corruption, or of amassing wealth or of indulging in illegalities. Such accusations are common against politicians... But he has said I break the shrines, so I have an excuse to repair them the following morning,” Dias said.

Gomes said he has the freedom of speech and accused Dias of targeting him because “his misdeeds were being exposed”.

“He did not want his misdeeds to be exposed. In the song, I said the dongui (hypocrite) MLA of Curtorim. I did not take anyone’s name. This is an attempt to stifle one’s freedom of speech. After making the complaint, he sent the police to my home to search my house,” said Gomes. “He said I was hurting religious sentiments. I have sung about only what has been reported in the media. I have all the proof. He can go ahead with whatever case he has.”

Elvis Gomes, a former convener of the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, said the lawmaker should understand that criticism from the stage is nothing new in the state. “It has been going on for years and it is considered as one of the powerful ways to give vent to the voice of the people. If a tiatrist (Goan theatre personality) or a singer from a stage says something, he can always counter it with his viewpoint either through the same medium or a press conference.”

Elvis Gomes said the important question is whether police should be used against artists or anybody for that matter. “The MLA needs to understand that criticism from the public is the hallmark of democracy. I think they have become too sensitive because of the mistakes they are committing.”