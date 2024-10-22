BJP MLC Yogeshwar resigns over denial of Channapatna seat ticket

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CP Yogeshwar resigned from his position as a member of the legislative council (MLC) on Monday, after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming bypolls in Channapatna assembly constituency. Though CP Yogeshwar indicated he might run as an independent, he has left room for other options (HT Photo)

After tendering his resignation to council chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi, Yogeshwar told reporters, “I was an aspirant for the BJP ticket from Channapatna. I was not assured of the party ticket. Then, I was given the offer of fighting on a JD(S) ticket. But I rejected the offer. The BJP district president told me that the party wanted to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the JD(S) candidate from Channapatna. I wished them luck and came to Hubballi.”

Though Yogeshwar indicated he might run as an independent, he has left room for other options. “I will take two days to decide on my future course of action,” he said, adding that he remains open to contesting under the BJP banner if the opportunity arises.

The bypoll for Channapatna has turned into a critical political contest as alliances and rivalries unfold. The BJP and JD(S), now part of the NDA alliance, had reportedly agreed to allow JD(S) to contest the Channapatna seat, given that HD Kumaraswamy previously held it before moving to the Lok Sabha. However, Yogeshwar’s refusal to run on JD(S) ticket has complicated the alliance’s plans, as JD(S) has considered fielding Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the constituency.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has started leading the Congress campaign in Channapatna, determined to secure a win. His brother, DK Suresh, said on Sunday that there is mounting pressure for him to enter the contest.

Channapatna lies in the Vokkaliga-dominated Bengaluru South district, which district is part of the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP candidate and Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law, Dr CN Manjunath, recently defeated Suresh.

The Channapatna bypoll is now a prestige battle between two heavyweight Vokkaliga leaders: Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar. For Shivakumar, this contest is an opportunity to recover political ground after his brother’s defeat in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha election and the Congress’s underperformance in the Vokkaliga belt. At the same time, Kumaraswamy is determined to solidify his influence by securing a win for JD(S) in the constituency.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, on Monday, dismissed the reports of a tussle between the BJP and the JD(S) over the Channapatna assembly seat for the coming by-election. He said that the NDA will take a decision over the seat soon. “There is no tussle or anything over the Channapatna Assembly seat. I discussed this with Kumaraswamy for two hours. He is a good friend; there is no problem,” Ashoka said.

“We will clear the symbol soon--whether it is JDS or BJP. That will be decided by the NDA. Kumaraswamy is also a major stakeholder in this seat,” he added.

JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy addressed the media, clarifying that he isn’t planning to withdraw. He said that Channapatna’s residents have consistently supported him in the last two assembly elections, reinforcing that this is JD(S)’ stronghold. While the Delhi BJP leaders have encouraged Kumaraswamy to make decisions, he insisted that maintaining the alliance is crucial.

“Whatever decision we make, it should be based on a careful assessment of the pros and cons. Although we have the freedom to choose, we haven’t announced a candidate yet, as we need to respect national leaders. We are cautious about making hasty decisions based on someone’s behaviour. We’ve been generous regarding Yogeshwar’s involvement, and our leaders have already reached out to him. What more can we do?” he questioned.

Reacting to the development, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said: “Yogeshwar is not in touch with me. We are confident of winning the by-elections.”