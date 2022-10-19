Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP MP accuses TIPRA Motha party of corruption in autonomous district council

Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:50 PM IST

BJP MP Rebati Tripura told reporters on Tuesday that the state and central government had taken several initiatives to improve funding to the district council but the money was siphoned off

BJP’s Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura’s attack ont eh TIPRA Motha party came after the party accused the state government of holding back funds (Twitter/RebatiTripura)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha party, which is in power in the tribal autonomous district council, of siphoning public funds.

“The TIPRA Motha is involved in corruption in the autonomous district council… We will submit a memorandum to zonal officials regarding this. If required, we will knock on the door of Raj Bhawan,” BJP’s Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura told reporters in Agartala on Tuesday.

Rebati claimed that the BJP-IPFT government took several initiatives to strengthen the district council through Niti Aayog funds under provisions of the 15th Finance Commission along with 13,000 crore package for the development of the indigenous community.

“The TIPRA Motha failed to bring development in the ADC with these funds,” he said.,

He cited a June 1 letter from Comptroller and Auditor General Girish Chandra Murmu and said that both centrally and state-sponsored schemes don’t have utilisation certificates, and most of the accounts were not maintained properly.

“The CAG complained to Governor SN Arya against the ADC for not working following provisions of the Constitution. Governor’s deputy secretary forwarded it to the chief secretary who later wrote to ADC chief executive officer,” the MP said.

The TIPRA Motha came to power in the ADC last year, defeating the Communist Party of India. The ADC was formed in 1982 and comprises nearly 70% of the state’s geographical area. It is home to one-third of the state’s population.

The TIPRA Motha is yet to react to the BJP charge but the accusations come soon after the party blamed the government of holding back funds.

