BJP MP attacks Congress over low women representation in state cabinets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack against Congress over the representation of women in its state cabinets, alleging a gap between their commitment to women representation in politics and their record in states where they are in power, calling it a difference “between their words and actions”.

Trivedi contrasted what he described as a “crisis of credibility” attributable to Congress with the Modi government’s record, claiming that the Centre currently has the highest number of women ministers in the country’s history. (X/SudhanshuTrived)

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“The Congress party has governments in four states. In Himachal Pradesh, zero women ministers; in Karnataka, zero women ministers; in Kerala, there were two women ministers; and in Telangana, there were two women ministers, of whom one has been removed. That means four governments, three women ministers. This is a great injustice,” said BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The BJP’s attack comes against the backdrop of the Congress’s stated support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, which reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While Congress backed the legislation, it also criticised the government’s decision to link its implementation to the delimitation exercise. BJP in April introduced the 131st Amendment in Lok Sabha as a proposed amendment to the 2023 women’s reservation law.

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{{^usCountry}} Trivedi questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s silence over the absence of women ministers in Congress-ruled states, arguing that their position on women’s political representation was at odds with their record in government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trivedi questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s silence over the absence of women ministers in Congress-ruled states, arguing that their position on women’s political representation was at odds with their record in government. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rahul Gandhi is silent on this injustice and Kharge ji is also silent, the same person who had written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill,” he said.

Congress president Kharge wrote to PM Modi seeking implementation of women’s reservation, arguing that the quota should not be deferred until after delimitation. Trivedi said that since the new delimitation had been carried out, the Congress president should now press for its implementation.

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Also Read:Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of ‘unnecessarily linking’ women’s quota, delimitation bill; Rijiju hits back

“This shows their reality — that in mind, word and deed, all three, they are opposed to giving women representation in politics. And that is why what they say, they do not do…Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji, the Congress party’s difference between its words and actions is clearly visible,” the national spokesperson said.

Trivedi contrasted what he described as a “crisis of credibility” attributable to Congress with the Modi government’s record, claiming that the Centre currently has the highest number of women ministers in the country’s history.

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“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there are the highest number of women ministers in the history of India in Prime Minister Modi’s government,” he said, further adding, “On the issue of women’s interests, where Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a symbol of the authenticity of credibility, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is a symbol of the crisis of credibility.”

Trivedi also questioned the Congress’s silence over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations in Jharkhand for the assistant conservator of forest and forest range officer posts. He alleged that the question papers were taken from a strong room and altered.

“Whatever facts have come to light in Jharkhand have made it clear that this was not a paper leak, but paper loot. And who is allowing this loot to happen?” asked the BJP leader, further questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the issue.

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The BJP spokesperson said the Jharkhand episode exposed what he described as the Congress’s “hypocrisy” on the issue of examination reforms and protection of students’ interests.