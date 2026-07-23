BJP MP claims students using paper leak as excuse: ‘Trying to convince parents…’

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused students of using the NEET paper leak as an excuse. Speaking to reporters during the Parliament Monsoon session, the BJP MP stated that students have been using the paper leak as an excuse to convince their parents that they are studying hard.

The BJP MP stated that students have been using the paper leak as an excuse to convince their parents that they are studying hard. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

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"All parents want to send their children to top institutions believing they excel in studies, but some children want to use paper leaks as an excuse trying to convince their parents that they are very good at studies but cannot compete solely because the paper gets leaked…if anyone wants to go to a medical or engineering college, or become an IAS or IPS officer, you must go through the door of education," said Dubey.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP MP also remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the harshest punishment of the 13 people arrested in the NEET UG paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP MP also remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the harshest punishment of the 13 people arrested in the NEET UG paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," PM Modi wrote on X.

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"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added further.

Govt ready for talks

The government has stated it is ready for talks. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh have stated that the government is ready to engage in dialogue.

However, spokespeople for the Cockroach Janta Party have stated that they will not meet with leaders at their residences.

The CJP has called on leaders to meet them at Jantar Mantar or a neutral location.

JP Nadda also told reporters that the government is ready for talks, and the protestors can meet them at their residence or official offices.