BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:49 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said that India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ since that community adds up to about 100 crore of the country’s entire population.

“The population of Hindus is 100 crore. So, obviously, India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries. It is amazing that we have a country called ‘Bharat’ to keep our culture alive,” the BJP leader said according to news agency ANI.

“If there can be Muslim and Christian countries, why can’t there be a Hindu country,” he asked. He added that opposition parties were creating unnecessary trouble in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The actor turned politician had contested and won the election from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the cabinet on Wednesday so that it can be tabled during the Winter Session of Parliament. A number of opposition parties have criticized the bill and described it as a violation of the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be conducted on religious lines.

Home Minister Amit Shah too has said that a nationwide NRC will be introduced after bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Paving the way for a nationwide NRC, the Union Cabinet approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which intends to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who were subjected to religious persecution in their countries. The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next week.