BJP MP slams attack on Dalai Lama over video row, says ‘unacceptable…’

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 17, 2023 10:49 PM IST

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal condemned the ‘malicious’ allegations against Dalai Lama over a purported of him kissing a boy on the lips.

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday came out in support of spiritual leader Dalai Lama after a purported video of him asking a boy to ‘suck his tongue’ went viral on social media. He told news agency ANI that people in Ladakh, irrespective of religion, had united against the hate spewed at the Tibetan monk over the controversial video.

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the Dalai Lama had also played a pivotal part in protecting his home country’s culture and advocating for sustainable practices. (Twitter)
BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the Dalai Lama had also played a pivotal part in protecting his home country's culture and advocating for sustainable practices.

Asserting that the ‘malicious’ allegations against Dalai Lama go against the Buddhist principles, he said, “It is disheartening to see baseless and malicious allegations being levelled against His Holiness…As the Member of Parliament representing the people of Ladakh, I am proud to stand in solidarity with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and express our gratitude for his continued support and inspiration.”

Praising the Tibetan monk’s teachings on non-violence, he said that the Dalai Lama had also played a pivotal part in protecting his home country’s culture and advocating for sustainable practices. The MP also exhorted people to support the Dalai Lama in the issue.

Also read: Amid Dalai Lama video row, Tibetan president says ‘pro-Chinese sources’ trying to malign leader’s image

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate had later issued a statement of apology for the alleged video in which he is seen kissing a boy, who was paying his respects, on the lips.

Earlier, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Dorjee Tseten, had urged people to understand the ‘context’ and extended support to the Dalai Lama. "Unfortunately, the media and few social media personalities have used a carefully edited video…Anyone who has followed His Holiness closely knows about his personality and his playful nature. Nevertheless, His Holiness' private office has issued a public statement which only shows His greatness.."

Another member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile Namgyal Dolkar called it an exaggeration by the media, leading to misinterpretations of the Tibetan traditions, and views on gender and sexuality.

(With inputs from ANI)

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

dalai lama
