Dalai Lama's video asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’ sparks outcry

A video depicting the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, purportedly kissing a boy on the lips and then requesting the child to “suck his tongue" has caused a public outcry. The widely circulated footage shows the Buddhist monk extending his tongue and asking the boy to suck on it during an interaction in which the child was paying his respects. The widely circulated footage shows the Dalai Lama extending his tongue and asking the boy to suck on it during an interaction in which the child was paying his respects. (Source: Twitter/Video grab)

The venue and date of the event were not immediately clear.

Twitter users have expressed their disapproval of the incident, with many describing it as “creepy”, “disgusting”, and “repulsive” behaviour.

Claiming that she was “utterly shocked to see this display by the Dalai Lama,” one @Sanginamby tweeted, “In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.”

Another Twitter user @NatlyDenise_ wrote, " This is an alarming scene! The Dalai Lama, who has had ties to NXIVM in the past, caught on camera trying to make advances to an Indian boy. You can clearly see the boy's body language as he yanks back the first time, then throws his head upward as the Dalai-Lama says ‘SUCK…’”

Author Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) tweeted, “So, the .@DalaiLama is kissing an #Indian boy at a Buddhist event and he even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says 'suck my tongue' Now why would he do that? Whats happening Nobel laureate Dalai Lama?”

Some observers remarked that the conduct of other individuals in the footage, who can be seen applauding and smiling, was similarly troubling. One user observed that the absence of outcry from those present during the incident implies that the Dalai Lama's behaviour may not have been perceived as offensive.

The previous week saw student musicians from multiple schools performing a long-life prayer offering to the Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, utilising traditional instruments and singing.

Back in 2019, the Dalai Lama ignited a significant controversy by stating that if his successor were a woman, she would need to be “attractive”. “If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive,” he had remarked in an interview with a British broadcaster that was broadcast from his exile in Dharamsala, eliciting criticism worldwide. However, he subsequently apologised for his contentious remarks.

