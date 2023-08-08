Sonia Gandhi’s attempt to set up her son: BJP MP attacks Opposition in LS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government saying that the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha is Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s attempt to set up her son and take care of her son-in-law.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon session. (Photo credit:ANI)

Dubey was the first from the government’s side to respond to the debate initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue.

“This No Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here...I think she has to do two things - set up her son and take care of her son-in-law. That is the base (basis) of this motion. PM Modi says that this is not a no-trust vote, it is a trust-in Opposition vote bank. They want to see who supports them,” Dubey said, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra.

The BJP MP also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his reinstatement in the Parliament.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India stayed the conviction of Congress leader in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case following which his Lok Sabha membership was revoked.

“The Supreme Court has not given a judgment. It has given a stay order... He (Rahul Gandhi) is still saying I won’t apologise. Why would he apologise? Modi is a low caste, an OBC (Other Backward Class). Why would you apologise to the OBCs as you are big people...He is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says “I am not Savarkar” - You can never be Savakar...That man spent 28 years in jail and you are comparing yourself with Savarkar? You can never be Savarkar,” the BJP MP said.

Dubey also questioned the opposition alliance and its naming as I.N.D.I.A. “The Opposition parties have joined hands to hide corruption and defeat the BJP. All the parties that are in alliance starting from DMK to TMC, then RJD to SP, to NCP, NC and JDU have been betrayed by the Congress,” he added.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi not speaking first in LS as he was expected to do so, Dubey said that he might have woken up late or was not ready today as his name was removed at the last minute from being the first one to initiate the debate on the no confidence motion. The Congress responded later, by saying that it was to “take the government by surprise”.

