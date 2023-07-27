BJP MP mocks Rahul Gandhi with ‘House feels’ empty jibe, blames Nehru govt for Manipur crisis

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's video message on the Manipur crisis, saying people enjoy and have a laugh when the Congress leader tweets. Dubey said the House feels empty without Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, and people will not get something to laugh about if the Congress leader won't tweet. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur, alleging that the BJP leader knows that his ideology has set the northeastern state ablaze. In a video message shared by Congress, Rahul Gandhi said Modi is the prime minister of a selected few and doesn't care about the sufferings of the women of Manipur.

“You would be surprised why is the prime minister of the country not going to Manipur and speaking on it. It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze,” he added.

Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is only interested in power and would do anything to get it.

Reacting to Gandhi's video, Dubey told ANI, “There is no difference between a child and Rahul Gandhi. Since he has been disqualified as an MP and has stopped coming to the Parliament, the House feels empty.”

“If he won't tweet, then people will not get something to laugh about. Whenever he tweets, people enjoy it.”

Dubey also claimed that the ongoing crisis in Manipur is due to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, imposed in the state during the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government in the 1950s. He said Prime Minister Modi will respond to all questions related to the strife-torn northeastern state during the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

