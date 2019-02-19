BJP must change its mindset: Mayawati

Attacking the BJP after PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Seergovardhan, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said instead of paying tribute to the social reformer, the BJP should get rid of its casteist and communal mindset.

Paying tribute to Sant Ravidas, Mayawati reminded the people of his famous quote, ‘Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga’ (If one’s soul is pure, one can have a holy bath with normal water). Mayawati said when the BSP was in power, it renamed Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar.

Lashing out at BJP, she said: “The common man is being harassed by price hike, poverty and unemployment. The country’s security is also at stake. Even after a terror attack in Pulwama, the BJP leaders are giving statements to blackmail the people emotionally. They should understand that such politics will not benefit the country.”

“To consolidate its hold over Dalit votes, BJP government at Centre and in the state is launching various development and welfare schemes targeting SC voters,” said political analyst RK Gautam.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 23:58 IST