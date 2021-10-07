BJP names candidates for Oct 30 by-elections in Karnataka

In a bid to get its cadres focus on winning the upcoming elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its candidates for the October 30 bypolls in two constituencies of the state, ending weeks of hectic lobbying.

While the candidate for Sindgi bypoll is Ramesh Bhusanur, Shivaraj Sajjanar has been named for the Hanagal bypolls, with just one day to go before the deadline for nominations. Bhusanur came in second in the 2018 assembly elections behind MC Managuli of the JD(S).

Sajjanar is a former MLA from Haveri and is said to be close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. The selection of Sajjanar also comes as a surprise as Shivakumar Udasi, the son of late CM Udasi, was lobbying hard to secure the ticket for his wife, Revathi Udasi. It was Udasi’s demise in June this year, which had necessitated the bypolls in Hanagal constitiuency.

By denying Shivakumar Udasi’s wife a ticket, the BJP is also trying to circumvent allegations of continuing dynasty politics even though it had fielded the wife of late Suresh Angadi in the Belagavi bypolls in May.

The Sindgi constituency also fell vacant after its MLA MC Managuli from the Janata Dal (Secular) passed away this January.

However, Managuli’s son has since joined the Congress and has been announced as the party’s candidate from the constituency, according to the All India Congress Committee on October 5.

The JD(S) has fielded a candidate from the Muslim community in Sindgi. “JD(S)’ target is the Congress and not the BJP,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said on Thursday. He implied that the JD(S) fields minority candidates to help the BJP.

“I am not saying that you (JD(S)) should not field a minority candidate. But they don’t do it where they are supposed to,” Siddaramaiah said. He added that the JD(S) will not field a Muslim candidate in Mandya and Hassan, the stronghold of the regional outfit, since their main support base, the Vokkaligas are found in large numbers here.

The bypolls come at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has been facing increasing pressure from Hindu groups over restrictions over the Durga Puja celebrations and temple demolition in Nanjangud. The Bommai government is also under pressure from dominant communities like the Panchamasali, the largest sub-sect within the Lingayats, to change their reservation status and continues to give the administration new deadlines to yield to their demands.

Bommai was made chief minister on July 28, replacing Yediyurappa, but has not been able to come out of the latter’s shadow. Yediyurappa, people aware of the developments said, remains firmly in charge of the government and its ministers who are all considered close to the 78-year-old former chief minister.

The three political parties are trying to consolidate its respective support base in the bypolls that will precede the yet-to-be announced Zilla and Taluka panchayat elections and the 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP is hoping to up its tally in the lower house and the upper house of the state legislature to continue its dominant position and ensure the easy passage of contentious bills despite opposition.