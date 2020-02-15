BJP names chiefs for Kerala, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:44 IST

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has set in motion the process of an organization rejig, appointed the presidents of three state units on Saturday.

While K Surendran has been given charge of the Kerala unit, Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho will be the head in Madhya Pradesh and Dal Bahadur Chauhan was given a second term as the Sikkim unit chief.

The top post in Kerala was vacant after Sreedharan Pillai was appointed Mizoram Governor last year. A state general secretary till recently, Surendran’s appointment comes ahead of the Kerala local body election later this year and the assembly polls in 2021.

In Kerala, the BJP is fighting a pitched battle against the LDF government. It has locked horns with the LDF over issues as lifting the ban on the entry of women of all ages to the Sabaraimala shrine, the political violence between the cadre of the RSS and the left.

In MP, Sharma replaced Rakesh Singh, under whose watch the party contested the assembly polls but failed to retain control of the state. During his tenure, the party unit faced allegations of friction between the various groups that has emerged.

Sharma is an old RSS hand and credited for strengthening the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, in Madhya Pradesh in 1990s.

“The Kamal Nath-led government has made a mess of Madhya Pradesh. Strong and capable workers of the BJP would give a befitting reply to it for the rampant mismanagement created in the state,” he told reporters in Khajuraho after offering prayers at a temple.

Chauhan who will lead the party till 2023 in Sikkim played a key role in strengthening the party in the state where it won two assembly bypolls.