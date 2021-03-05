IND USA
But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
india news

BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts

  • K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST

For a few hours on Thursday, E Sreedharan, 88, was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate in the coming assembly elections in the state, as announced by the party’s state president and confirmed by a Union minister from the state — before both walked back their comments.

Now, in keeping with its norm of not naming a chief ministerial candidate in states where it isn’t in power, the BJP will fight the polls without a chief ministerial face. Elections in the state are to be held on April 6.

K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context. He said that in the course of the press conference on Thursday he only said Sreedharan was competent enough to be the state’s chief minister. “I was quoted out of context. Such announcements will be made by the parliamentary board of the party.”

But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.

And minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan who earlier lauded the decision in a tweet also backtracked and claimed his tweet was based on media reports. “BJP will fight the poll with E Sreedharan as its chief ministerial candidate. We will defeat both CPI(M) and INC to provide corruption free, development oriented governance for the people of Kerala,” he said.

“I cross-checked with party president who said he has not made any such announcement. My initial comment was based on reports appeared in media,” he added.

Sreedharan (88), former head of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), joined the party formally on Feb 25. He will be fielded from a seat either in Kochi or Thrissur, though he earlier said he preferred his district, Palakkad.

Reacting to Surendran’s original comment about being the chief ministerial candidate, Sreedharan said he would take on any work entrusted by the party.

Political analysts believe Sreedharan’s entry will give a boost to the BJP in Kerala, where it is a distant third behind the Congress-led UDF and the CPI-M led LDF.

“No doubt, his entry will be an image booster for the party but it remains to be seen how this will be translated into votes,” said political analyst Sunnykutty Abraham. The votes will be counted on May 2.

The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
india news

Economic might led Bengaluru to top

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
india news

Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
"Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty. Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity," the press body said in an official statement.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The proposed plant to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel would have annual production capacity of 12 million tonnes, the state government of Odisha said in a statement.
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
india news

SC suggests law to create more courts to clear pendency of cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Wednesday, the Centre had submitted a note prepared by Department of Financial Services (DFS) which did not agree with the Court’s suggestion to create additional courts as a solution to curb high pendency of Section 138 cases.
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
india news

Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired.
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
india news

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
india news

SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"In view of the successful result of this provision for Covid-19 vaccine, this provision should also be implemented for non-Covid-19 vaccines," Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said.
