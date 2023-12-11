Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2023 04:55 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister-elect. The 58-year-old leader was named as the leader of BJP legislative party at the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.Yadav, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, served as the higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

