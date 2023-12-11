Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister-elect. The 58-year-old leader was named as the leader of BJP legislative party at the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.Yadav, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, served as the higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Mohan Yadav has been named as new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

