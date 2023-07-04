Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP appoints new state chiefs for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. See list

BySanskriti Falor
Jul 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST

In this rejig, mostly posts were allotted to those who had recently joined the BJP from other parties.

In a significant rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed new party chiefs for several states on Tuesday. Releasing statements, BJP president appointed new state chiefs for four states.

Releasing statements, BJP president appointed new state chiefs for the four states.

As reported by PTI, in this rejig, mostly posts were allotted to those who had recently joined the BJP from other parties. Some of those who were allocated posts are — Sunil Jakhar and D Purandeswari – left Congress, Etela Rajender – left BRS.

Here is a list of those who were allotted party posts on Tuesday:

Etela Rajender was appointed as the chairperson of BJP's election management committee in Telangana.

Former Union minister D Purandeswari was appointed the Andhra Pradesh BJP president.

Sunil Jakhar was appointed BJP Punjab chief.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy was appointed BJP Telangana chief.

Babulal Marandi was appointed BJP chief for Jharkhand.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as the Member of BJP's National Executive Committee.

Sanskriti Falor

Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail

Topics
bjp states sunil jakhar
