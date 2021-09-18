Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP nominates Sonowal, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha by-polls
india news

BJP nominates Sonowal, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha by-polls

While Sonowal will be the nominee for the seat that has fallen vacant from Assam, Murugan will be the party’s nominee from Madhya Pradesh.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Sonowal is the incumbent Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways. (HT File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and minister of state for information and broadcasting, L Murugan as its nominees for the Rajya Sabha by-election scheduled for October 4.

While Sonowal, who is the incumbent Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, will be the nominee for the seat that has fallen vacant from Assam, Murugan will be the party’s nominee for the vacancy that has arisen in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP with 94 members is currently the single largest party in the upper house.

The vacancy in Madhya Pradesh arose on account of BJP’s Thawar Chand Gehlot being elevated as the Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot was also the Leader of the House and the minister for social justice and empowerment.

In Assam, the bypoll was necessitated after BJP member Biswajit Daimary resigned from the Upper house. Daimary is now the Speaker of the assembly in Assam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Actor Sonu Sood, aides evaded tax worth over 20 cr, says I-T dept

Now Bihar farmer turns millionaire, asks govt if he could keep some of it

Kerala adds over 50% Covid-19 cases to India’s single-day tally of 35,662

Is AUKUS pact a signal to India to go for nuclear attack submarines?
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP