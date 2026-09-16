BJP partners in Uttar Pradesh yet to open cards on Uniform Civil Code

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Uttar Pradesh seem to be treading with caution in declaring their support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), especially ahead of the assembly polls in the country’s most populous province.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

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The contentious issue has returned to the state’s political discourse after Union home minister Amit Shah, on September 13, asserted that the UCC would be implemented in all NDA-ruled states before 2029.

For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), UCC is part of its core ideological troika, besides the Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370.

Deep Dive Why are BJP allies in Uttar Pradesh cautious about supporting the Uniform Civil Code? BJP allies in Uttar Pradesh are exercising caution in declaring their support for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) due to concerns over how its provisions may affect local customs and the potential backlash in a caste-sensitive political environment. What role does the Uniform Civil Code play in BJP’s political strategy in Uttar Pradesh? The Uniform Civil Code is a key part of BJP's core ideological goals and is viewed as a strategy to counter opposition narratives, especially with upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. How is the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code progressing in NDA-ruled states? The Uniform Civil Code is being pushed by the NDA, with recent bills passed in Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh awaiting presidential approval, while BJP aims for nationwide implementation by 2029.

“The UCC has always been part of BJP’s core goal and election manifesto like the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. The party is committed to bring UCC,” said Dinesh Pratap Singh, state BJP’s chief spokesperson. “Now, after Union home minister’s statement, the state government will move in this direction.”

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A section of the BJP believes the UCC might help the party in countering the opposition’s poll plank in the caste-sensitive state ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

“The narrative around UCC will help the party counter the opposition’s poll plank on caste to some extent,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

BJP’s allies in Uttar Pradesh, however, are yet to disclose their official stand, while treading the issue with caution.

“I will not comment on the issue at present. I will get back after consulting the party high command,” said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national general secretary Anil Dubey. Led by Jayant Chaudhary, the RLD is part of the NDA at the Centre and in the state, with its core base being Jats and farmers in western UP.

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Another alliance partner, Apna Dal (Soneylal), which has a core base of Kurmis and non-Yadav OBCs in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is also yet to formally announce its support to the UCC. Party’s state chief RP Gautam refused to comment, saying the party high command will comment on the issue. Party chief Anupriya Patel is a junior minister at the Centre.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code bills await President’s nod in Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, has also not made its stand clear on the UCC.

To be sure, none of the BJP’s allies in UP have openly opposed Shah’s assertion on the UCC.

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Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X on Tuesday said: “Public understands that the UCC [that] BJP is talking about actually has a different full form: UCC = Underground Communal Conspiracy. First fulfil previous promises, then bring UCC. Transfer ₹15 lakh into accounts, then bring UCC. Provide 2 crore jobs, then bring UCC.”