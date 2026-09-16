UCC bills passed in Assam, Gujarat, MP await President’s nod as Shah sets 2029 deadline for NDA states
Union home minister, Amit Shah, has promised that all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states will have a UCC in place before 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
The President is yet to approve the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bills passed by the state assemblies of Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh earlier this year.
On September 13, Union home minister, Amit Shah, promised that all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states will have a UCC in place before 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Uttarakhand was the first state to implement a state-specific UCC on January 27, 2025, ten months after the President’s approved. In the interregnum it drafted exhaustive rules that defined powers of different set of officials for implementation of the law. The President’s approval of the draft UCC law came 32 days after the bill was passed in the state assembly on February 7, 2024.
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This year, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states, Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh assemblies have approved the UCC bills, similar to the one implemented in Uttarakhand with changes specific state’s tribal communities and customs.
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The Gujarat assembly passed the UCC bill on March 24, 2026, and referred it to governor the following week. “The bill has been reserved and referred to the President by the Governor. We are hopeful that it will be soon approved,” a Gujarat government official said.
Soon after coming back to power in this summer assembly polls, the Assam assembly passed the UCC on May 27 with the draft bill prepared in about 10 days. The Assam UCC bill excluded scheduled tribes, which comprise 12.45% of the population in the state. “The bill has been sent for President’s approval. We are waiting for the response,” a senior government official said.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was passed in the legislative assembly on July 21 and the following day it was sent for President’s approval, according to officials familiar with the matter. “We are waiting for the President’s nod and we are confident of getting the approval soon,” a General Administration Department (GAD) official said.
The UCC has long figured in the BJP’s manifesto, making up a troika along with the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the abrogation of Article 370. The other two promises have been fulfilled and the BJP has figured out that getting individual states to pass UCC bills is the way to fulfil the third.
Also Read: JD(U) leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss Uniform Civil Code
However, NDA allies such as Janata Dal (United) , the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Lok Janshakti Party, are not very comfortable with the UCC plan.
JD (U) working president, Sanjay Jha, on Monday said that the party with speak to home minister Shah on UCC implementation. TDP spokesperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, said the party will discuss the issue with all stakeholders when the time will come. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan said his party was committed to “uniformity and diversity” within Constitutional framework.
The BJP’s alliance partners in Nagaland and Meghalaya have opposed UCC’s implementation. In January 2025, Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad Sangama, had said that UCC was neither “appropriate nor practical” for a diverse country like India. He, however, acknowledged that certain aspects of civil laws can be made uniform. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had sought exemption for Nagaland from UCC and said in September 2023 that UCC can threaten unique Naga culture and customs.
Among other BJP ruled states, the Rajasthan government tabled the UCC Bill in the Assembly on August 21 but it is yet to be taken up for discussion. The Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra governments have constituted expert panels to finalise a state specific UCC draft. Odisha is in the process of constituting a committee to draft a UCC law. West Bengal has announced that it will soon have a law for Uniform Civil Code. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has promised UCC if it comes back to power in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORChetan Chauhan
Chetan Chauhan is the National Affairs Editor looking into all aspects of news and features from across India. A Chevening scholar with over three decades of experience in reporting and news management, Chetan has extensively covered all important aspects of the social sector, political economy, environment and climate change nationally and internationally. He did a journalism course at the Reuters Institute of Journalism in Oxford and Digital Media training at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He started as a reporter with The Statesman in 1996 and joined the Hindustan Times in 2000 in the metro bureau covering environment, crime and Delhi politics. He covered hot local news, from the Jessica Lal murder case to the rebellion of Delhi Congress MLAs against then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, to the replacement of toxic vehicle fuel with cleaner compressed natural gas (CNG) in the national capital. Some of his stories on air pollution became part of the Supreme Court’s landmark MC Mehta versus Government of India case in the National Capital Region (NCR), forcing the government to take corrective measures. As part of the national political bureau since 2004, he covered important central sectors such as environment, education, social justice, labour, rural development, water resources, renewable energy, agriculture, broadcasting and the Planning Commission for more than a decade producing several exclusive and investigative breaking stories. His specialisation is the environment, having covered at least a dozen United Nations global conferences on climate change, biodiversity and wildlife including climate summits in Paris, Copenhagen and Bali. He also covered India’s two five-year plans ---11th and 12th and reported on drafting and execution of right based laws such as Right to Education, Right to Information and rural job guarantee law, MG-NREGA, now being introduced in new format as VG-RAM-G Act. He has in-depth knowledge of social sector issues. He was one of the first to report on tigers vanishing from Sariska and Panna wildlife reserves in 2004 and 2008, respectively, leading to the setting up of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the introduction of stringent penal provisions for poaching. He has written extensively on the rising human-animal conflict in India and the degradation of India’s biodiversity hotspots because of mining and other activities. Since 2004, Chetan has covered Parliament comprehensively and participated in training on the nuanced coverage of Parliament proceedings. He has travelled extensively across India to cover national and provincial elections since 1998, especially in the Hindi heartland states, considered India’s road to power. He writes a regular column for Hindustan Times, Ecostani, on important national politics, economy, Himalayan ecology and environmental issues. His other responsibilities include providing inputs for edits and edit page articles for the publication, apart from managing news flow from across India.Read More