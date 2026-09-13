UCC implementation in all 21 states ruled by BJP, NDA partners before 2029: Amit Shah's big remarks
Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law in February 2024 and is currently the only one which has fully enforced the legislation.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029.
“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029,” Shah said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2029
Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to unanimously approved the UCC in a special cabinet meeting in Bhopal’s Jagdishpura last month. Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law in February 2024. Gujarat followed suit last year, while Assam became the first north-eastern state to pass the UCC Bill in May 2026.
While Uttarakhand has fully enforced the code since January, 2025, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed drafting committees for the legislation.
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