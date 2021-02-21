Home / India News / BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response
BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response

India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:58 PM IST
National Vice President Raman Singh said, apart from coping with the economic slump that happened globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were concerns whether India could cope with the challenge given the poor health infrastructure. (ANI PHOTO).

The BJP national officer bearers meet on Sunday passed a resolution praising the Union government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective management despite the economic downturn and in ensuring the passage of the farm laws that intended to usher in broad reforms including improving remuneration farmers get for their produce.

National Vice President Raman Singh said, apart from coping with the economic slump and slowdown of the MSME sector that happened globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were concerns whether India could cope with the challenge given the poor health infrastructure.

“But PM Modi within 48 hours of the lockdown, announced a package to provide food and amenities to the poor. All arrangements were made to provide medical facilities. He had said his government is dedicated to the poor in 2014,” Singh said.

India’s response to the Chinese aggression in Ladakh was also discussed.

The political resolution also took note of the Bihar assembly elections where the BJP-led NDA returned to power. “The outcome of the Bihar elections saw people refusing to give a chance to those with negative thinking. In Kashmir, people have shown faith in democracy. Upcoming Elections were discussed and the support that the BJP is getting, in West Bengal shows people are fed up. In Assam, the government is hopeful of winning with a mandate,” Singh said.

Referring to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Singh said the party organisation has been strengthened. “In this meeting, the PM and party president were thanked for giving the party a new direction,” he said.

A resolution on Atmanirbhar Bharat is also expected.

